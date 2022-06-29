BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $55.11

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €55.11 ($58.63) and traded as low as €46.44 ($49.40). BNP Paribas shares last traded at €47.94 ($50.99), with a volume of 3,206,957 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BNP shares. Barclays set a €64.30 ($68.40) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($71.28) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €66.00 ($70.21) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($67.02) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($69.15) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, June 17th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is €50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.06.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

