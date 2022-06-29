Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Booking by 13.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,700,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 6.3% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,726.48.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,838.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,119.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2,249.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,795.01 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

