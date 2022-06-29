Bounce Token (AUCTION) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $19.51 Million

Bounce Token (AUCTION) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Bounce Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $25.78 or 0.00053840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bounce Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Bounce Token has a market capitalization of $53.72 million and approximately $19.51 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 87.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.65 or 0.02457238 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00181006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00080514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014863 BTC.

About Bounce Token

Bounce Token’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 2,083,956 coins. Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bounce Token is bounce.finance . The official message board for Bounce Token is medium.com/@bouncefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Auction (AUCTION) is designed to operate swap pools. A pool creator sets the following parameters:The number of tokens he wants to swap offThe maximum amount of ETH he would accept to swapDuration of the poolFixed price swap or dynamic price swapAfter the pool creator creates the pool, people can come and use ETH to auction and get the tokens. A participant needs to send an ETH transaction to the pool’s address within the pool expiration time. A swap is successful if the accumulated ETH deposit in the pool is less or equal to the bounce level, which is the maximum amount of the ETH allowed to be received. Any additional ETH deposit when the accumulated ETH deposit is greater than the maximum ETH amount will be bounced off and sent back to the sender’s addresses. In simple words, there is a limited quantity of swap allocations in each pool and users need to compete with each other to get swap opportunities. When a pool goes live, a user can send ETH to the bounce pool. A transaction will be bounced back to the user if there is no longer allocation in the pool. Bounce Token (BOT) is migrating to Auction (AUCTION). The migration from BOT token to AUCTION token marks a new journey of Bounce decentralized auction and Bounce certified auction. Migrating BOT to AUCTION allows users to participate in both the Bounce decentralized and Bounce certified auctions. “

Bounce Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounce Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounce Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounce Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

