Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.82–$0.78 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $345.00 million-$349.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $340.29 million. Braze also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.19 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.79.

Shares of BRZE opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33. Braze has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Braze will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper purchased 175,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $6,546,065.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072 and sold 144,443 shares valued at $5,409,148. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after purchasing an additional 124,741 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 713.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 108,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 2,301.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 118,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 81.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Braze by 41.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24,176 shares in the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

