Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.81 and last traded at $85.56. Approximately 2,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 464,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.49.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.71.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.76.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $460.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.14 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:BFAM)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.