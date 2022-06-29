Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.81 and last traded at $85.56. Approximately 2,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 464,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.49.
BFAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.71.
The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.76.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:BFAM)
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
