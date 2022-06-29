Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Position Boosted by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Brightcove worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BCOV. TheStreet lowered shares of Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

BCOV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.39. 1,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,187. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01. The company has a market cap of $265.52 million, a P/E ratio of -212.67 and a beta of 0.80. Brightcove Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $14.63.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $53.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.57 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 9,581 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $65,054.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,752,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,266,392.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 44,902 shares of company stock valued at $303,450 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

