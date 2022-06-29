Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BRLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 127,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,959. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Brilliant Earth Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 19,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $181,873.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 541,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,135,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $90,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 4,234.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

