Brokerages Set Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Price Target at $37.20

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DEI stock opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $21.86 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.75.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $238.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.76 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.97%. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.55%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

