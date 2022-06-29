Brokerages Set FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Price Target at $46.50

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $427,256,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $253,315,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,839,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,010,471,000 after buying an additional 3,438,236 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,258,000 after buying an additional 3,220,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FE opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.37. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.33.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

