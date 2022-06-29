Brokerages Set Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Target Price at $15.75

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on RSI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 80,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $491,026.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,169,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,236,473.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 87,713 shares of company stock worth $540,192 over the last ninety days. 76.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 3,764.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,365,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252,245 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,000 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 90.6% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,019,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,255 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 3,037.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,203,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,111,000 after buying an additional 1,164,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth $7,262,000. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RSI opened at $4.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $8.94. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $21.83.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $134.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.40 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

