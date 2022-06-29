Brokerages Set Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Price Target at $137.91

Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.91.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $98.94 on Wednesday. Westlake has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $141.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.09%.

In other Westlake news, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 8,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $1,142,781.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total value of $1,867,863.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,454,901. 73.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth about $115,498,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Westlake by 82.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,297,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,087,000 after buying an additional 588,163 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Westlake by 1,832.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 561,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,151,000 after buying an additional 532,193 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Westlake by 189.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,029,000 after buying an additional 524,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,506,000.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

