Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Trading Up 1.8%

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) was up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 405,265 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 508,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.77.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics ( NYSE:BTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:BTX)

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company also develops therapies using gene-editing and cell therapy technology for the treatment of oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease.

