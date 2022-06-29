Bryan H. Hall Sells 12,000 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $279,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,706.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,494. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $30.58.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $2.06. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 37.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 22.6% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LBTYA. Barclays dropped their price target on Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.05.

Liberty Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.