Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.83 and last traded at C$9.83. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.80.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$10.95 price objective on Builders Capital Mortgage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.05.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

