Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Downgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have C$3.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of TSE:BU traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.50. The company had a trading volume of 48,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,718. Burcon NutraScience has a 1-year low of C$0.49 and a 1-year high of C$3.76. The stock has a market cap of C$54.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.09. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
