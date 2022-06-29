Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Downgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have C$3.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TSE:BU traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.50. The company had a trading volume of 48,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,718. Burcon NutraScience has a 1-year low of C$0.49 and a 1-year high of C$3.76. The stock has a market cap of C$54.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.09. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Burcon NutraScience alerts:

About Burcon NutraScience (Get Rating)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. Its products include Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages; and Peazac, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders and beverages, dairy alternatives, nutrition bars, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.