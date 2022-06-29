Bytom 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.61 Million (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 29th. During the last week, Bytom has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Bytom has a market cap of $17.97 million and $1.61 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00029717 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00263818 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002477 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003270 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000965 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About Bytom

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,759,201,369 coins and its circulating supply is 1,557,396,013 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

