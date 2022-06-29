C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.00

Shares of C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.29), with a volume of 54317 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.25 ($0.30).

The firm has a market cap of £53.87 million and a PE ratio of -11.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 27.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 9.82 and a quick ratio of 9.82.

About C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD)

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as a drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company provides Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing 4D molecules in virtual reality.

