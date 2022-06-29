Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) Raises Dividend to GBX 222.30 Per Share

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 222.30 ($2.73) per share on Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $17.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:CLDN opened at GBX 3,811.24 ($46.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,699.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,684.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 3.43. The company has a current ratio of 13.70, a quick ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Caledonia Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 3,050.38 ($37.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,151.21 ($50.93).

In related news, insider Tim Livett sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,828 ($46.96), for a total transaction of £119,433.60 ($146,526.32). Also, insider William Wyatt sold 16,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,565 ($43.74), for a total transaction of £600,274.70 ($736,443.01). Insiders sold a total of 23,682 shares of company stock valued at $86,151,822 over the last 90 days.

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

