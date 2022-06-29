Canada Rare Earth (CVE:LL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Canada Rare Earth Corp. (CVE:LL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 342600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The firm has a market cap of C$6.17 million and a PE ratio of -8.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.93.
Canada Rare Earth Company Profile (CVE:LL)
