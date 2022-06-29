Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.99

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 18786 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

The stock has a market cap of $586.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canoo by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canoo by 87.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 32,285 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

