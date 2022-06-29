Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.99

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 18786 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.
The stock has a market cap of $586.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31.
Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.
