Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.20

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 8263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

Several research firms have recently commented on CFFN. TheStreet cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62.

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 90.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

