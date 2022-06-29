Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.85-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.95 billion-$5.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion. Capri also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.60-$1.60 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Capri from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.89.

NYSE CPRI traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,808. Capri has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.38. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Capri will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after acquiring an additional 782,577 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,338,000. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,737,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Capri by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,240,000 after purchasing an additional 119,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Capri by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

