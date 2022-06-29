Cardano (ADA) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 29th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002340 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $15.93 billion and approximately $763.98 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00088560 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00024531 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000583 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00017173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001526 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00048549 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00253102 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,512,850,429 coins and its circulating supply is 33,934,048,406 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

