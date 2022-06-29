Carindale Property Trust (ASX:CDP) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.13

Carindale Property Trust (ASX:CDP – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This is a boost from Carindale Property Trust’s previous final dividend of $0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.48.

About Carindale Property Trust

Westfield Carindale is situated in an affluent quarter of Brisbane's south-eastern suburbs approximately 12 kilometres from the Brisbane CBD. The centre services a trade area population of approximately 690,000 with the nearby Gateway Motorway offering residents to the north and south of the centre convenient access.

