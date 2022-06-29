Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 448.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.64.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

