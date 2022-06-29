Celanese (NYSE:CE) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE opened at $123.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.18. Celanese has a 12 month low of $118.13 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese will post 18.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 830.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Celanese by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese (Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.