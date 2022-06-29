Centamin (LON:CEY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $89.87

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.87 ($1.10) and traded as low as GBX 81.12 ($1.00). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 81.12 ($1.00), with a volume of 2,764,098 shares.
CEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.72) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.32) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 123.67 ($1.52).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 85.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 89.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £930.15 million and a PE ratio of 11.23.
About Centamin (LON:CEY)
Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.
