CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.17.

CNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of CNP opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.98%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,115,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,049,000 after acquiring an additional 58,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 27.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,321,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,110,000 after acquiring an additional 499,003 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 11.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth about $494,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

