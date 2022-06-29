Centrifuge Reaches Market Cap of $60.59 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 29th. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001144 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $60.59 million and $236,363.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 87.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.93 or 0.02323345 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00180810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00079691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014846 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 264,052,780 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

