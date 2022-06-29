Ceres (CERES) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,937.00

Ceres (CERES) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 29th. Ceres has a market capitalization of $183,991.94 and approximately $3,937.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ceres has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ceres coin can now be bought for $33.38 or 0.00165262 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 87.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.31 or 0.02457167 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00183291 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00080274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014753 BTC.

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

