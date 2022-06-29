Charles J. Baird Buys 500 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) Director Charles J. Baird acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.56 per share, for a total transaction of $20,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.58. 32,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.17.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $55.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.75 million. Analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,313,000 after acquiring an additional 30,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,129,000 after acquiring an additional 15,896 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,461,000 after acquiring an additional 14,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 455,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after purchasing an additional 25,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp (Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.