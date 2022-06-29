Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 452,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,355 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $128,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 243.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11.9% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

CRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens set a $315.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.00.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRL stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.56. 5,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,676. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.37 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.75.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.