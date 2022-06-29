Chemesis International Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, July 1st (OTCMKTS:CADMF)

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, July 1st. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, July 1st.

OTCMKTS CADMF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. 148,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,490. Chemesis International has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.

Chemesis International Company Profile

Chemesis International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products in California, Puerto Rico, and Colombia. It offers various types of extractions, formulations, and products specializing in BHO extraction, alcohol extraction, and CO2 extraction.

