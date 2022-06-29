Chemesis International Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, July 1st (OTCMKTS:CADMF)

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, July 1st. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, July 1st.
OTCMKTS CADMF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. 148,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,490. Chemesis International has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.
Chemesis International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chemesis International (CADMF)
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Chemesis International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemesis International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.