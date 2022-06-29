Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives $135.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $114.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $109.09 and a 52-week high of $157.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.53.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $257.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 119.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.97%.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $45,021.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,921.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 241.5% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 906,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,573,000 after purchasing an additional 641,379 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,654 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 116.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,006,000 after purchasing an additional 337,252 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 37.4% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 673,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,473,000 after purchasing an additional 183,448 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 336.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 134,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,011,000 after purchasing an additional 103,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

