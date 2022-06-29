Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Issues Earnings Results

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%.

Shares of CIDM opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81. Cinedigm has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.12 million, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIDM. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Cinedigm by 412.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 66,536 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the first quarter worth about $108,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Cinedigm by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cinedigm by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,665,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 143,743 shares during the last quarter. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Media Content and Entertainment Business.

