Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%.

NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.12 million, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Cinedigm by 412.4% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 66,536 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cinedigm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cinedigm by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cinedigm by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,665,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 143,743 shares during the period. 18.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Media Content and Entertainment Business.

