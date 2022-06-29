Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG) Announces $0.10 Annual Dividend

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Monday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of CVG opened at C$65.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$979.13 million and a P/E ratio of 7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$59.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.94. Clairvest Group has a fifty-two week low of C$55.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.57.

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid-market, growth equity investments, growth capital, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, facility services, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, food, beverage and co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, residential HVAC services, healthcare services, multiunit healthcare, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial distribution and services, information technology and information services, media and marketing, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

