Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG) Announces $0.10 Annual Dividend

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Monday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th.
Shares of CVG opened at C$65.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$979.13 million and a P/E ratio of 7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$59.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.94. Clairvest Group has a fifty-two week low of C$55.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.57.
