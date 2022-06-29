ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the May 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $632,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

LRGE opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $63.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.91.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th.

