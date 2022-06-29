Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,703.54

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,703.54 ($20.90) and traded as high as GBX 1,828.50 ($22.43). Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at GBX 1,825.50 ($22.40), with a volume of 475,609 shares trading hands.

CCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,585 ($31.71) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.31) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.54) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,237 ($27.44).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,708.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,989.19. The company has a market cap of £6.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a €0.71 ($0.76) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.64. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 2,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($19.40) per share, with a total value of £34,133.79 ($41,876.81). Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,604 shares of company stock valued at $4,213,934.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

