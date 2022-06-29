Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Rating) shot up 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.90. 61,148 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 24,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg in the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,539,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. The company also offers online casino wagering products and services. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, and Argentina. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

