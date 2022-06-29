Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Trading 6.4% Higher

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.14. 150,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 172,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Codiak BioSciences from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $84.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 4.89.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Codiak BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Codiak BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Codiak BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Codiak BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.
Codiak BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDAK)
Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.
