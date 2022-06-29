Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $58.52

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.52 and traded as low as $55.50. Cogeco shares last traded at $55.50, with a volume of 361 shares.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.97.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

