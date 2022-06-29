Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,282,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,735,000 after purchasing an additional 753,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,342,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,535,000 after purchasing an additional 707,482 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,093,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,698,000 after purchasing an additional 311,952 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $649,161,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $79.84. 40,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,366,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.74 and its 200 day moving average is $79.14.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Atlantic Securities cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

