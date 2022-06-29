Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,853 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,790 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,062,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,282 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.92.

NYSE CL traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.84. The company had a trading volume of 40,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,366,431. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.14. The firm has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.56.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

