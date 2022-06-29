Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.84

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 9624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.84.

The company has a market cap of $534.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James S. Ely III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 261,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,850.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 45.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 135.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 98,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 56,383 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 99.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 154,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 76,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 79.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

