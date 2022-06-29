Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Trading 2% Higher

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) shares traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.55. 2,161 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 967,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s previous dividend of $0.07. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile (NYSE:ELP)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.