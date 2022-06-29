Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Trading 2% Higher

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) shares traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.55. 2,161 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 967,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s previous dividend of $0.07. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.51%.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile (NYSE:ELP)
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.
