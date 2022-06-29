Comparing Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) and Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Adagio Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical $75.72 million 1.12 $19.66 million $0.15 22.13 Adagio Therapeutics N/A N/A -$226.79 million ($2.86) -1.13

La Jolla Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Adagio Therapeutics. Adagio Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than La Jolla Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Adagio Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 36.3% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Adagio Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical 10.08% -7.27% 5.27% Adagio Therapeutics N/A -76.69% -51.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Adagio Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A Adagio Therapeutics 1 3 0 0 1.75

Adagio Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 347.53%. Given Adagio Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adagio Therapeutics is more favorable than La Jolla Pharmaceutical.

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical beats Adagio Therapeutics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older. It offers GIAPREZA and XERAVA to hospitals and other healthcare organizations in the United States. Its product candidates that are in early stage clinical or preclinical development include TP-6076, an IV formulation of a fully synthetic fluorocycline derivative for the treatment of certain multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacteria; TP-271, an IV and oral formulation of a fully synthetic fluorocycline for the treatment of respiratory disease caused by bacterial biothreat and antibiotic-resistant public health pathogens, as well as bacterial pathogens associated with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and TP-2846, an IV formulation of a tetracycline for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license agreement with Everest Medicines Limited to develop and commercialize XERAVA; and PAION AG to commercialize GIAPREZA and XERAVA. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the ADG20 (adintrevimab), a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease. Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the discovery and optimization of proprietary antibodies; and the Scripps Research Institute to perform research activities to identify vaccine candidates for the prevention, diagnosis or treatment of influenza or beta coronaviruses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

