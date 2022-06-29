Comparing Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) & Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) and Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Archer Aviation and Boeing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archer Aviation N/A N/A -$347.80 million N/A N/A Boeing $62.29 billion 1.32 -$4.20 billion ($8.27) -16.77

Archer Aviation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boeing.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.1% of Archer Aviation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Boeing shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Boeing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Archer Aviation and Boeing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archer Aviation N/A -79.37% -57.53% Boeing -8.00% N/A -4.41%

Volatility and Risk

Archer Aviation has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boeing has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Archer Aviation and Boeing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archer Aviation 0 1 3 0 2.75 Boeing 0 4 15 0 2.79

Archer Aviation presently has a consensus target price of $9.70, suggesting a potential upside of 194.83%. Boeing has a consensus target price of $225.83, suggesting a potential upside of 62.82%. Given Archer Aviation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Archer Aviation is more favorable than Boeing.

Summary

Boeing beats Archer Aviation on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Archer Aviation (Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc., an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc. Archer Aviation Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment provides commercial jet aircraft for passenger and cargo requirements, as well as fleet support services. The Defense, Space & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems; strategic defense and intelligence systems, which include strategic missile and defense systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cyber and information solutions, and intelligence systems; and satellite systems, such as government and commercial satellites, and space exploration. The Global Services segment offers products and services, including supply chain and logistics management, engineering, maintenance and modifications, upgrades and conversions, spare parts, pilot and maintenance training systems and services, technical and maintenance documents, and data analytics and digital services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Capital segment offers financing services and manages financing exposure for a portfolio of equipment under operating leases, sales-type/finance leases, notes and other receivables, assets held for sale or re-lease, and investments. The company was incorporated in 1916 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

