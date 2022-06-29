Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $7.08 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.2% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $143.96. 22,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,022. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.26.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

