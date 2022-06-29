Compass Ion Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. American National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $198.50. 26,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,670. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.